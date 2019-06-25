Soccer

Derby give Chelsea permission to open managerial talks with Frank Lampard

25 June 2019 - 13:59 By Reuters
Derby County manager Frank Lampard applauds crowd and looks dejected after the match in May 2019.
Derby County manager Frank Lampard applauds crowd and looks dejected after the match in May 2019.
Image: REUTERS/David Klein

Derby Country have given Chelsea permission to speak to their current manager Frank Lampard about the possibility of taking over at Stamford Bridge, the Championship club said on Tuesday.

Lampard has emerged as the favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, after the Italian joined Serie A champions Juventus earlier this month.

"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions," Derby said in a statement, adding they would not comment further until it was appropriate to do so.

Lampard, who won three Premier League titles and the Uefa Champions League as a player at Chelsea, led Derby to the Championship playoff final last season in his first year in management. 

