Mamelodi Sundowns to hold final leg of pre-season outside of SA's borders

Mamelodi Sundowns will hold the final leg of their pre-season training camp outside of SA's borders after the Premiership title holders elected to use venues on the continent rather than at home ahead of the coming domestic campaign.

Sundowns will use venues in North‚ Central and East Africa and the idea is to help the Brazilians to familiarise themselves with conditions in that part of the world before the start of the Caf Champions League.

Coach Pitso Mosimane and his assistant Manqoba Mngqithi came up with the elaborate plan and they are now awaiting approval from club boss Patrice Motsepe.

Mngqithi‚ who oversaw the return of players for medicals at Chloorkop on Tuesday in the absence of Mosimane who is in Egypt doing punditry job at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)‚ said they are hoping that Motsepe agrees to the plan.