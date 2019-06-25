Orlando Pirates have shown their hand in the transfer market with the signing of seven players so far‚ but where does it leave their squad going into the new season?

There have been wholesale changes within The Buccaneers as the club also announced a number of departures‚ with coach "Micho" Sredojevic trying to find the magic formula to topple Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

TimesLIVE assesses the signings they have made so far.

JORIS DELLE

Age: 29

Position: Goalkeeper

Despite a strong finish to the last season from Wayne Sandilands‚ goalkeeper has been a problem position for Pirates for some time now.