Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa fires salvo at Bafana Bafana after 'poor performance'

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has lashed out at Bafana Bafana after their "poor performance" against Ivory Coast in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Al-Salam Stadium on Monday.

A lacklustre Bafana had no answer to Jonathan Kodjia's 65th minute strike and a disappointed Mthethwa‚ who's been in office for a few weeks since president Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet‚ shared his feelings with members of the media at the exclusive Hilton hotel in Cairo on Tuesday afternoon.

"I don't think it would be acceptable and South Africans are justified in criticising this poor performance.

"It was poor and the next match is on Friday (against) Namibia.