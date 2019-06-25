Soccer

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Pule Ekstein has not yet signed with any club.
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein's representatives have revealed that only Cape Town City made inquiries about the player's availability and came close to signing him after his premature departure from Naturena in April.

The player was rumoured to be headed to Orlando Pirates after his unceremonious exit from Chiefs but as Ekstein's agent Palesa Mkhize told TimesLIVE on Tuesday‚ nothing concrete was ever discussed with the Bucs.

Pirates unveiled several new signings on Monday and those who had hoped to see the nimble-footed midfielder on the list of new arrivals would have been disappointed.

“So far‚ City are the only club that has approached us formally for Pule’s services but nothing has been signed yet‚” Mkhize said.

“He wasn’t there (when Pirates unveiled their new players on Monday) for sure.

"But it was no surprise to us because we’ve never agreed anything with Pirates despite all the stories linking Ekstein with them‚” said Mkhize.

“The team that we have tabled our demands to in terms of the salary package and everything‚ is City. We are now awaiting for their response.”

Ekstein was developed for years at Chiefs before he was promoted to the first team in 2015.

His contract was to expire on June 30 but the two parties agreed to terminate it in April when they couldn't reach a breakthrough during negotiations.

Mkhize said while they are still waiting for City to return to them‚ the door remains open to other potential suitors who are interested in the player's services.

“All they need to do is talk to us‚" Mkhize said.

"The player is free to join any club‚ depending on whether we agree with the offer put on the table or not.”

While Ekstein was a crowd favourite at Chiefs‚ he was often criticised for his poor decision-making.

His failure to defend with the team and the many chances he missed during matches also attracted criticism from the fans and observers.

The midfielder played 97 matches‚ starting 57 and coming off the bench 40 times since making his Chiefs debut in February 2015.

His nine goals in four-and-a-half seasons with AmaKhosi suggests an impotency in front of goal and a poor return for an attacking player.

But Mkhize remained optimistic that they would find a new club for him before the start of coming domestic season.

