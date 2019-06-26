Soccer

I'm protecting myself‚ football can kill you‚ says Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza

26 June 2019 - 14:12 By Sazi Hadebe
PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza during the PSL Press Conference on the 26 June 2019 PSL Offices.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has warned the club's supporters not to expect guaranteed success after the Bucs announced the signing of several new players this week.

Pirates have been the busiest side in the transfer market and have so far unveiled Tshegofatso Mabasa‚ Kabelo Dlamini‚ Bongani Sam (all from Celtic)‚ Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg)‚ Tebogo Tlolane (Chippa) and Gabadinho Mhango (Wits).

Khoza said the new arrivals would not guarantee immediate success.

“In football you can’t expect anything‚” said Khoza.

“Football is a game where it’s your luck on the day while you’re working."

Pirates will open their Premiership season with a home clash against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday August 3 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

“I mean we know that we’ve got teams internationally that are buying players every season‚ but that’s not a guarantee for success‚" Khoza continued.

“Football has got so many variables.

"In the last season nobody predicted the outcome of the results until the last day.

"Now that’s why we can’t sit here and pontificate as if we know we’ve got God-given psychic powers to determine the future.

“We can only hope and can only do the best we can to prepare the team.

"Give it a chance to able to give the results that you wish and hope for.

“But if you’re say and predict and be confident‚ you’re going to have a heart attack.

“So I’m protecting myself.

"I want to live a bit longer because football‚ as the Baroka coach (Kgoloko Thobejane) said‚ it’s a dangerous game‚ it can kill you."

