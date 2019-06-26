I'm protecting myself‚ football can kill you‚ says Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza

Khoza said the new arrivals would not guarantee immediate success.

“In football you can’t expect anything‚” said Khoza.

“Football is a game where it’s your luck on the day while you’re working."

Pirates will open their Premiership season with a home clash against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday August 3 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

“I mean we know that we’ve got teams internationally that are buying players every season‚ but that’s not a guarantee for success‚" Khoza continued.

“Football has got so many variables.