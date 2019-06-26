Kaizer Chiefs acquire their second signing with the arrival of new star from Ghana

Kaizer Chiefs have acquired their second signing ahead of the new season with the announcement that defensive midfielder James Kotei has joined on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian star arrives at Naturena from Tanzania giants Simba Sport Club and will compete for a place with the likes of Williard Katsande and George Maluleka.

Madagascar international Aro 'Dax' Andrianarimanana has also been employed in that role.

Kotei‚ a holding midfielder who hardly loses the ball and can deliver defence-splitting passes and momentum-breaking challenges in midfield‚ has already joined his new team-mates at the club’s training base in the south of Johannesburg as Chiefs reported back for pre-season medical checkups and light training on Wednesday.