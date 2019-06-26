Khoza says nothing on the table to suggest Ajax are close to PSL return

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza says there's nothing to suggest that Bloemfontein Celtic will not be part of the Premiership next season as they have not received a bid for the struggling club's status from Ajax Cape Town or any other bidders.

Ajax are rumoured to be eyeing a return to the Premiership through the purchase of Celtic's franchise and speculation has intensified in the last few weeks as the cash-strapped Free State side's finances continue to plummet.

But Khoza insisted on Wednesday that they have not been approached by Ajax or anyone else.

“Up until yesterday (Tuesday)‚ I was not informed of the sale of anybody‚” said Khoza.

“Maybe administratively‚ there could be something in the conveyor belt but the acting CEO of the league (Mato Madlala) is here and she can answer that question.”