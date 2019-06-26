Soccer

Orlando Pirates signal their intentions with Gabadinho Mhango signing

26 June 2019 - 13:06 By Tiisetso Malepa
Gabadinho Mhango has joined Orlando Pirates from Bidvest Wits and will join up with his new teammates at Rand Stadium in the south of Johannesburg on Thursday June 27 2019 for his first training session as a Buccaneer.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have made their intentions clear for the coming season with the signing of Malawi attacking midfielder Gabadinho Mhango from Bidvest Wits on Wednesday.

The Malawian’s capture brings to eight the number of new recruits for Pirates as they bid to go better than the runners-up finishes of the past two consecutive seasons.

The Soweto giants said the 26-year-old midfielder with an eye for goal would undergo a medical on Thursday before joining up with his new team-mates for the afternoon training session.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Wits’ management for the professional manner that these negotiations were conducted‚” Pirates said in a statement.

Pirates have been very busy in the transfer market and Tshegofatso Mabasa‚ Kabelo Dlamini‚ Bongani Sam (all from Bloemfonteion Celtic)‚ Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United) and Tebogo Tlolane (Chippa United) were unveiled this week along with French goalkeeper Joris Delle.

The Buccaneers assembled for pre-season on Monday. They will open their Premiership season with a home clash against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday August 3 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

While Pirates bring new players on board to bolster their squad for the next season‚ they have also shown several others the exit door.

Club veteran Thabo Matlaba‚ Gladwin Shitolo‚ Phetso Maphanga‚ Diamond Thopola and Caio Marcelo have all been released while long serving midfielder Mpho Makola has been placed on the transfer list.

