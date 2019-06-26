Pirates have been very busy in the transfer market and Tshegofatso Mabasa‚ Kabelo Dlamini‚ Bongani Sam (all from Bloemfonteion Celtic)‚ Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United) and Tebogo Tlolane (Chippa United) were unveiled this week along with French goalkeeper Joris Delle.

The Buccaneers assembled for pre-season on Monday. They will open their Premiership season with a home clash against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday August 3 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

While Pirates bring new players on board to bolster their squad for the next season‚ they have also shown several others the exit door.

Club veteran Thabo Matlaba‚ Gladwin Shitolo‚ Phetso Maphanga‚ Diamond Thopola and Caio Marcelo have all been released while long serving midfielder Mpho Makola has been placed on the transfer list.