SA player officially part of Leicester City's first team squad in new English premier league season

Leshabela plays as a winger but can also tuck inside and his path to a starting place is blocked by a number of experienced internationals at the Foxes‚ though he can point to the likes of Hamza Choudhury and Ben Chilwell who have made a successful step up to the first team from the Under-23s in the last few years.

As things stand though he is the youngest member of the first team squad and the only teenager in the group.

Leshabela was handed a three-and-a-half-year contract by Leicester in January‚ after excelling in his first season with the club’s Under-23s.

He did earn a place on the first team bench in a League clash with Southampton last season‚ but did not make it onto the pitch.

“I’ve worked hard to get this and I’m just grateful to be given such an opportunity‚” he said at the time.

“I’m just looking to push forward and push into the first team.

“It’s gone really quick. It literally just flies by. It’s been a good journey and I just want to stay in the game for many more years.”