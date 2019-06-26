Soccer

SportsLIVE Podcast | Afcon special and model prisoners beat police in Overberg

26 June 2019 - 15:39 By SBU MJEKILSO
Bafana Bafana fans will be hoping their team can redeem themselves after losing their opening match to Ivory Coast.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko via The Conversation

South African sports has gone through the most in the sporting world this month. Can Bafana Bafana bring some respite?

Their Africa Cup of Nations did not get off to the best start, losing 1-0 to Ivory Coast on Monday, but there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.

We chat to Tiso Blackstar's digital sports journalist Marc Strydom, who is in Egypt for the Afcon tournament, about South Africa's chances in the tournament. He gives us the lowdown on Stuart Baxter's team.

South Africa came into the tournament packing some firepower in attack, with the likes of Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba and Lars Veldwijk, plus a collective of creative midfielders such as Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Lebogang Maboe.

They are up against the likes of Wilfried Bony, Wilfried Zaha, Nicholas Pepe (all Ivory Coast) and Hakim Ziyech from Morocco as they try to navigate their way out of Group D. 

Marc gives us an update from Egypt after the game and makes a grand prediction regarding Ronwen Williams possibly unseating Itumeleng Khune as "Mzansi's No. 1" - we'll see how that pans out.

We also chat about Marc's story on a team of inmates from Helderstroom prison, near Caledon in the Western Cape. The team recently won the Overberg Regional League, beating Police FC along the way. Apparently the prisoners were the best behaved team in the entire league and had the best disciplinary record. Talk about rehabilitation!

Finally, we look at the upcoming Craven Week starting in Bloemfontein on July 1 and profile last year's surprise package, Border.

Tune in below: 

For more episodes, click here

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production. 

