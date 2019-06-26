Thuso Phala regrets the way he parted ways with Supersport United

"The team was good to me over the years that I was there but things happened and you move on.

"I learned valuable lessons as a person with the way I left SuperSport United.”

Phala said he rejected offers from some of the teams in Johannesburg because Lidoda Duvha offered him the best possible opportunity of reviving his career.

“The reason for coming here is to revive my career‚" he said.

"I want to have a good season and it will be great to play in front of the passionate fans at Thohoyandou Stadium.

"I have already received messages from the fans‚ I can’t wait to meet them and it is going to be something special playing in front of those many supporters.