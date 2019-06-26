Thuso Phala regrets the way he parted ways with Supersport United
New Black Leopards midfielder Thuso Phala has owned up to the mistakes that led to his acrimonious departure from SuperSport United last season.
Phala said he regrets the way he parted ways with United after spending six years with the club.
“I regret leaving SuperSport United the way I did because it was not fair to the club and to the fans‚” he said.
SportsLIVE Podcast: Prisoners beat Police & Afcon Special
“Whatever mistakes you make in life and as a football player‚ you learn so that you don’t repeat them again in the future.
"I have learned from those mistakes and I think I could have left properly by bidding farewell to the fans and the players in a proper manner.
"The team was good to me over the years that I was there but things happened and you move on.
"I learned valuable lessons as a person with the way I left SuperSport United.”
Phala said he rejected offers from some of the teams in Johannesburg because Lidoda Duvha offered him the best possible opportunity of reviving his career.
“The reason for coming here is to revive my career‚" he said.
"I want to have a good season and it will be great to play in front of the passionate fans at Thohoyandou Stadium.
"I have already received messages from the fans‚ I can’t wait to meet them and it is going to be something special playing in front of those many supporters.
"I am going to have to work hard and try to achieve something with this club. If I can bring a trophy to the team‚ it will be great for the club and my career.
“I received offers in Johannesburg but I spoke to the chairman of Leopards and I liked his ambition.
"I wanted to go to a team that has not achieved much because I want to help them to achieve something.
"It is not a big move in terms of location because we are in Polokwane and it is not too far from my home and family.
"It was more of me coming here and looking to achieve things with the club and to be part of the generation that can win something for the club‚” he said adding that "there will be pressure on him to perform.”
“Pressure is everywhere in football and if you can’t handle it then you are in the wrong field.
"I have been in the game for long to know that if you play for a team with lots of supporters there is always going to be scrutiny and pressure and I am ready because the club also has a number of experienced players.”