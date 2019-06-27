Orlando Pirates announced the acquisition of several new players this week and club boss Irvin Khoza explained the reason behind their aggressive pursuit of players during this transfer window.

Khoza said the Bucs would juggle domestic and continental ambitions in the coming season and given the challenges that come with competing on two fronts‚ they had to strengthen their playing personnel.

“We are trying to give confidence to the coaches to rotate the players‚” Khoza said.

“Sometimes the coaches are scared to rotate the players‚ sometimes to the point that they use the same squad to a breaking point‚ leading to the team avoiding relegation in the next season.