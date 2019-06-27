Knee injury forces key midfielder Furman out of Bafana's must-win Afcon match against Namibia

Key midfielder Dean Furman will not be available due to a knee injury for Bafana Bafana's must-win second Africa Cup of Nations Group D game against Namibia at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium on Friday night.

Furman sat out South Africa's last two training sessions with a twisted knee.

Both teams need a win in the Southern African derby match (kickoff 10pm).

Bafana began with 1-0 defeat against Ivory Coast on Monday‚ also at Al Salam Stadium.

Namibia started with a 1-0 loss against Morocco.

The top two teams and four best third-placed finishers from six groups reach the last-16.