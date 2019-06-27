He said he understands the speculation on his next move.

"Of course. There will always be speculation around transfer windows‚" he said.

"I don't know what to say. But at the moment I'm here‚ and I have a contract with my team. As soon as I finish I will go back to training‚ and we will see what happens."

And when there is speculation on Musona‚ inevitably there are links made with Chiefs‚ where he made his name scoring 19 league goals in one and-a-half seasons before a move to Germany in 2010.

The Zimbabwean scored eight goals in 19 Premier Soccer League games during his second spell at Amakhosi in 2013-14.

"Ja‚ they love me there in South Africa. When the time is right‚ I will go [back]‚" Musona said‚ though he added such a return might not necessarily be to Chiefs.

"South Africa is my home‚ so not only one [club]‚ but the whole country. I can go anywhere."

Right now‚ Musona said‚ he does not believe Amakhosi can pay out the three years he has on his contract with Anderlecht.

"I don't know if there are any teams from South Africa who are able to buy me out of that contract. It's going to be difficult‚ I think‚" he said.

Asked where he would like his next move to be‚ Musona said: "A great move‚ a good team‚ where I can play football and enjoy."

Preferably in Europe?

"I don't know. But I just want to go where I'm being appreciated - where I'm being loved."