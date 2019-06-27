Orlando Pirates offload Thamsanqa Gabuza‚ Kuda Mahachi to SuperSport United

Towering striker Thamsanqa Gabuza and exciting winger Kudawashe Mahachi have left Orlando Pirates to join SuperSport United‚ the Buccaneers announced on Thursday.

Gabuza joined Pirates from Golden Arrows at the beginning of the 2013/14 season after impressing with 23 goals in 88 matches for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

The gangling striker struggled for consistency in front of goals and regular game time at the Soweto giants with just eight strikes in 62 appearances.

The previous season for Gabuza was probably his worst in a Pirates jersey as he failed to find the back of the net in 17 appearances in all competitions with fans running out of patience as his impotency in front of goal intensified.