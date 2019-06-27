It was a mark of his consistency and class that the winger scored five of his goals in the group and knockout stages‚ including one in the 5-0 home leg quarterfinal win against Al Ahly - a result that has Sundowns still very much on both Ahly's and Zamalek's supporters' tongues here in Egypt at the first mention of South Africa.

"I'm happy I was among the top scorers in the Champions League - it shows I was doing something right‚" Zwane said.

"It was a good experience. Every time I play on the continent I learn a lot. There are good‚ quality players that I come up against.

"I want to take that form into the Afcon finals. I want to push myself wherever I can."

Namibia coach Ricardo Mannetti has made it an open secret that Bafana are the Group team for his side‚ who parked the bus going down to an 89th-minute own goal against Morocco‚ to beat if the Brave Warriors are to achieve their aim of a first Afcon finals win in their third qualification.