Although the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has not officially released the new season’s fixtures in full‚ TimesLIVE has obtained a draft list that shows the likely path for the AmaKhosi.

They start with an away trip to Highlands Park on August 4‚ before a first home game of the season six days later when they welcome Black Leopards.

Thereafter they have two tricky ties which will perhaps tell us much about their season prospects – home to SuperSport United (August 24) and away at Cape Town City (August 27)‚ two sides who expect to be challenging for the league title this season.

It is a tough beginning in a league where there are few easy games anymore‚ but Chiefs fans will no doubt have an eye on the fixtures against their traditional rivals.