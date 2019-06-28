Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela's gym snap gets him all the love
Responses to the one picture of Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela at the gym continue to trickle in as his fans and Twitter followers commend him for leading by example.
In his caption, he advises that fitness is key if one is looking to achieve overall strength, which reads: "Spiritual, mental and physical strength all require a certain level training."
Spiritual, mental and physical strength all require a certain level training... pic.twitter.com/n5VWsnuMj5— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) June 27, 2019
Komphela is well known among his social media followers for dropping pearls of wisdom on different topics such as manhood, fatherhood and most recently, taking care of ones mental and physical wellness.
Here's a glimpse of the responses:
I'm inspired Coach,..Tomorrow I'm going back to the gym it's been a 3 weeks not going to the gym— Christopher Sebone (@Sebone_mc) June 27, 2019