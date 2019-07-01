Serero earns Bafana starting berth as Baxter rings the changes for crunch Morocco clash

Midfielder Thulani Serero has got the nod in an attacking Bafana Bafana eleven to face Morocco at Al-Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday night.

Serero was on the bench for the two games against Ivory Coast and Namibia at the same venue in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has also elevated goalkeeper Ronwen Williams back to the line up.

Williams was surprisingly dropped in the 1-0 win against Namibia‚ despite having played really well in the 1-0 defeat to the Ivorians.