Soccer

Serero earns Bafana starting berth as Baxter rings the changes for crunch Morocco clash

01 July 2019 - 15:28 By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa
Bafana Bafana's Thulani Serero celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2018 World Cup qualifying match between South Africa and Senegal in Polokwane.
Bafana Bafana's Thulani Serero celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2018 World Cup qualifying match between South Africa and Senegal in Polokwane.
Image: AFP

Midfielder Thulani Serero has got the nod in an attacking Bafana Bafana eleven to face Morocco at Al-Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday night.

Serero was on the bench for the two games against Ivory Coast and Namibia at the same venue in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has also elevated goalkeeper Ronwen Williams back to the line up.

Williams was surprisingly dropped in the 1-0 win against Namibia‚ despite having played really well in the 1-0 defeat to the Ivorians.

Bafana are vying to reach the group stage‚ while Morocco coach Herve Renard said they would fight for maximum points to ensure a top spot finish.

In the other match‚ Ivory Coast face Namibia.

