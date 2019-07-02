Bring out the calculators: Bafana Bafana's Afcon permutations explained

Bafana Bafana will be anxiously watching Tuesday night's matches at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to see if they will squeeze into the Last 16 despite only having managed three points and with a negative goal-difference.

If the games go as expected Bafana will live on‚ but a couple of surprising scorelines will see them on the next plane home and into what will likely be a storm of public discontent.

Guinea and DR Congo have already sealed two of the four berths for the best third-placed teams‚ with South Africa currently in third in that mini-table‚ ahead of Kenya‚ who they leap-frogged after the latter’s 3-0 defeat to Senegal last night.

But who will grab the remaining two spots is still very much up in the air with various scenarios still possible.