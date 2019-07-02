Kaizer Chiefs have acquired their third signing ahead of the new season with the arrival of bustling Serbian striker Samir Nurković on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old was on Tuesday announced as Amakhosi’s latest acquisition‚ signalling the club's intent for the coming Premiership season.

"Kaizer Chiefs welcome their new player‚ Samir Nurković‚ on a three-year contract‚" the club said.