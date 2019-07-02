Unimpressed fans lash out at Steven Pienaar after Bafana Twitter comment

SA sports fans lashed out at retired midfielder Steven Pienaar after the former Bafana Bafana captain took to Twitter to make a comment about the odds facing coach Stuart Baxter's limping charges moments after their defeat to Morocco on Monday night.

Bafana's survival in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt hangs by the thinnest of threads after the 1-0 defeat to the Moroccans and while the team's performance at Al Salam Stadium incensed fans‚ Pienaar's tweet also put him in the line of fire.

"Time to take out the calculator‚" tweeted Pienaar in reference to the complicated permutations that Bafana now face.