Soccer

Banned Black Leopards boss David Thidiela faces fresh problems

03 July 2019 - 16:20 By Tiisetso Malepa
Black Leopards chairman and owner David Thidiela could find himself deep in hot water with the Premier Soccer League.
Black Leopards chairman and owner David Thidiela could find himself deep in hot water with the Premier Soccer League.
Image: BackpagePix

Banned Black Leopards owner-chairman David Thidiela’s problems seem likely to worsen if he is found to have breached the conditions of his ban.

The outspoken Thidiela is serving a one-year ban that bars him from participating in all football-related activities but it has emerged that the Premier Soccer League’s Disciplinary Committee could add another charge at his appeal hearing on Thursday if he is found to have ignored the terms of his punishment.

The ban bars him from participating in all football-related activities but a seemingly defiant Thidiela has been seen in the stands at Thohoyandou Stadium watching his team's matches on numerous occasions.

According to sources who have seen him at the stadium on matchdays‚ Thidiela usually goes as far as walking onto the pitch and also into the dressing room to address the players.

PSL referee Victor Hlungwani says he has forgiven Leopards boss David Thidiela

Victor Hlungwani says he has forgiven David Thidiela after the Black Leopards owner threatened him and also directed tribal references at the Premier ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Thidiela was alleged to also be behind the pre-season signings of veterans Thuso Phala‚ Mogakolodi Ngele and Thabo Matlaba in a blatant defiance of the PSL DC's ruling.

He is also said to be handling the impending sale of the league’s top goal scorer Mwappe Musonda to one of the Gauteng clubs.

PSL prosecutor Nandé Becker told TimesLIVE that he is “not aware of the extent (if any) to which Thidiela may have or may be breaching his banning order”.

But he warned that the Leopards owner could face more charges if he is proven to have infringed upon the rules.

“I will investigate these allegations‚” said Becker when asked if he is aware of Thidiela’s seemingly direct involvement with Leopards in contravention of the ban order.

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela's appeal against one-year ban from football postponed

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela's appeal on Friday at the South African Football Association (Safa) against his one-year ban from football was ...
Sport
3 months ago

The PSL prosecutor‚ though‚ said he could not comment in further details until the alleged extent of Thidiela’s involvement with the club has been authenticated.

“I am not aware of the extent and accordingly cannot comment further on the allegations‚” said Becker.

“Should they be based on fact‚ further charges will be implemented.”

Since his ban in February‚ quotes attributed to him in the print and online media‚ as well as in radio interviews link Thidiela as being directly involved in the operations of his club Leopards.

The soccer boss was banned by the PSL DC in February and fined R1m as punishment for a tribal rant he aimed at referee Victor Hlungwani.

Black Leopards boss David Thidiela banned from football for a year and slapped with R1 million fine

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela has been banned from football for a year and slapped with a R1 million fine as punishment for the rant he ...
Sport
4 months ago

Thidiela’s tirade included apparent threats on the referee’s life and he was duly found guilty of bringing the League into disrepute for the foul-mouthed tirade.

The Leopards boss lodged an appeal in March.

The appeal was postponed and the SA Football Association’s appeal’s board will now sit to hear his case on Thursday July 4 in Johannesburg.

According to the PSL Handbook‚ an appeal does not set aside the original ban in Thidiela’s case‚ therefore placing the Leopards boss on the wrong side of the rules as he is not supposed to be involved at all.

“An appeal against an order of the Disciplinary Committee or the Dispute Resolution Chamber will not suspend the operation of that order pending the finalisation of any appeal or arbitration in respect of that order‚” reads Article 24.3 of the PSL Handbook.

Leopards owner Thidiela found guilty by PSL for abuse of referee Hlungwani

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela has been found guilty by the PSL’s Disciplinary Committee for his tirade at referee Victor Hlungwani during an ...
Sport
5 months ago

PSL appeals are regulated by Safa and Fifa regulations‚ meaning that an appeal does not suspend the original outcome.

Thidiela maintains that his one-year ban was a travesty of justice and he is confident that the decision will be overturned at the hearing.

Thidiela's Advocate Eric Mabuza told TimesLIVE that his client’s continued involvement with Leopards is not in contravention of the ban order.

Mabuza said the PSL Handbook‚ Safa and Fifa regulations put his client Thidiela at a disadvantage.

“We will have no choice but to challenge it‚" he said.

"Even the High Court outcomes are still set aside in the event of an appeal in this country.

“It will (if an appeal does not suspend the original outcome) be in violation of our client’s rights.

"So then accordingly we will challenge that because everything must be in line with the country’s Constitution."

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs announce the arrival of more players at Naturena Soccer
  2. Unimpressed fans lash out at Steven Pienaar after Bafana Twitter comment Soccer
  3. Bring out the calculators: Bafana Bafana's Afcon permutations explained Soccer
  4. 'I'm not cheap‚' says Morocco coach Herve Renard to Safa Soccer
  5. Why the name Mamelodi Sundowns is on everybody's lips in Egypt Soccer

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery

Related articles

  1. Early Christmas present for Bafana players after earning R320‚000 each at Afcon Soccer
  2. 'It's like being woken up in the morgue to die again': Mzansi reacts to ... Sport
  3. We rate the Bafana players' performances in the Afcon group stages Soccer
  4. Mzansi fumes as Bafana Bafana, the 'Mabenas of football', lose again Sport
  5. Unimpressed fans lash out at Steven Pienaar after Bafana Twitter comment Soccer
  6. Baxter now says he understands why supporters get so upset with Bafana Soccer
  7. 'It would be disrespectful to Stuart Baxter to talk about his job while he's ... Soccer
  8. Can Hlanti contain Salah? The confident Bafana defender is not afraid of facing ... Soccer
  9. Buhle Mkhwanazi defends embattled Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's tactics Soccer
  10. Bafana still in Afcon and face hosts Egypt in last-16 Soccer
  11. Bring out the calculators: Bafana Bafana's Afcon permutations explained Soccer
X