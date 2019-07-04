Soccer

Bafana coach Baxter hints at changing tactics against Egypt in Afcon showdown

04 July 2019 - 13:17 By Marc Strydom in Cairo - Egypt
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter listens to a questions during an Afcon press conference at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on July 1 2019.
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter listens to a questions during an Afcon press conference at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on July 1 2019.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says if South Africa are in a last-16 matchup against the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts‚ and written off as no-hopers‚ then why not attack Egypt?

This from a coach whose defensive tactics have provoked anger from South Africans‚ as Bafana scraped into the last-16‚ where they meet Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff 9pm)‚ as the fourth-best third-placed finishers.

Baxter had also said his team would try to rattle Ivory Coast in their Group D opener.

The Egyptian mid-summer heat of that 4.30pm kickoff game might have played a role in a structured 1-0 defeat where the attack failed.

But‚ facing the hosts‚ in the knockout phase - and cup competitions at domestic level are Baxter's forté - perhaps the coach is genuine saying there might be nothing to lose setting free his attackers‚ to some extent.

Early Christmas present for Bafana players after earning R320‚000 each at Afcon

The Bafana Bafana players received an early Christmas present on Tuesday night after they were guaranteed to earn a bonus of R320‚000 each for ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Especially since everyone expects the Pharaohs to win.

"To be brutally honest I'm happy about that‚" Baxter said.

"[But] I don't think there's anyone in our dressing room who is expecting Egypt to win.

"We've played Ivory Coast‚ Morocco‚ Nigeria‚ Senegal. And every one of those games could have gone the other way. That doesn't make you feel hopeless.

"I think the players partly feel‚ 'We can play better than we have'‚ and partly‚ 'But it was still close'.

"So we know that this is about squeezing a bit more out. And maybe this tournament is a big thing for a few of the players. And maybe they have been a bit nervous no matter what we say to them.

Buhle Mkhwanazi defends embattled Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's tactics

Bafana Bafana have not been overly negative At the Africa Cup of Nations‚ centreback Buhle Mkhwanazi has insisted‚ saying that he believes compact‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

"But that's got to go out the window‚ because this is a great opportunity to upset the apple cart.

"And maybe we can't. But I don't want to go away from the game feeling that we never really pitched up. A close game‚ but we lost.

"You know‚ if we're going to get beaten‚ let's get beaten with then flag high‚ not going there apologising."

Bafana are often better against the bigger teams.

Even their two group stage defeats - they also lost against Morocco 1-0 - were a lot better in quality than the scrappy 1-0 win against Namibia.

Baxter now says he understands why supporters get so upset with Bafana

Stuart Baxter has done something of an about-turn‚ saying now that he understands why Bafana Bafana supporters get so upset when results go against ...
Sport
2 days ago

On top of all that‚ since we are in the process of happily getting carried away with Bafana's chances‚ Egypt have not caught their public's imagination under former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre - who met Bafana in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup.

A disgruntled populace is exactly the sort of chink Baxter might want to exploit.

"That's what I'm saying - which is‚ do we allow Egypt then to get into a rhythm‚ or do we try to upset the apple cart and get the crowd against them.

"That's another reason why I don't want to be in the back foot too much‚" he said.

It is one thing saying you want to attack‚ and another when‚ 10 minutes in‚ Mohamed Salah skins Sifiso Hlanti and everyone snaps back into frigid mode.

But‚ in this unpredictable Afcon finals, from this Bafana who have staying power‚ if nothing else‚ and a stubborn countenance in the mould of their coach‚ who knows?

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs announce the arrival of more players at Naturena Soccer
  2. Unimpressed fans lash out at Steven Pienaar after Bafana Twitter comment Soccer
  3. Bring out the calculators: Bafana Bafana's Afcon permutations explained Soccer
  4. Baxter now says he understands why supporters get so upset with Bafana Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs' latest signings: Who are the new arrivals? Soccer

Latest Videos

DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown

Related articles

  1. Sadio Mané faces Denis Onyango in showdown between Afcon stars Soccer
  2. Shock as Zimbabwe accused of fixing last Afcon group game against DR Congo Soccer
  3. 'It's like being woken up in the morgue to die again': Mzansi reacts to ... Sport
  4. Unimpressed fans lash out at Steven Pienaar after Bafana Twitter comment Soccer
  5. 'It would be disrespectful to Stuart Baxter to talk about his job while he's ... Soccer
  6. Why Egyptians are not certain Mohamed Salah and company can beat Bafana Soccer
  7. Can Hlanti contain Salah? The confident Bafana defender is not afraid of facing ... Soccer
  8. Bafana still in Afcon and face hosts Egypt in last-16 Soccer
  9. Bafana star Percy Tau wants to test himself against the best in Egypt Soccer
X