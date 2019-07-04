Sadio Mané faces Denis Onyango in showdown between Afcon stars

Here, AFP Sport looks at the two last-16 matches this Friday with Senegal and Morocco expected to beat Uganda and Benin respectively.

- Senegal v Uganda -

Senegal may top the African rankings, 58 places above Uganda, but coach Aliou Cisse has warned his star-stacked side against over-confidence.

"No one should take Uganda for granted and eliminating them will not be easy," warned Cisse, one of the stars of the Teranga Lions team that reached the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals.

Mane echoed his coach, saying: "We saw the kind of football they played against Egypt. They are a good side and we will need to be at our best to beat them."

Uganda had Egypt on the rack for more than half an hour before Salah scored and were equally impressive in the second half without being able to convert chances into goals.

"We have reached the second round, which was the minimum target set for us by the national federation, and anything can happen in knockout matches," said coach Sebastien Desabre.