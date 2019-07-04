SportsLIVE PODCAST | Proteas future & Baxter blunder

Soccer

04 July 2019
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.
The future of local cricket is on the line and some drastic decisions need to be made to turn the pathetic Proteas around and get Cricket SA back on an even keel.

The Proteas lost to major tournament rivals England, India, New Zealand and Pakistan, also not forgetting Bangladesh, in the Cricket World Cup tournament in the UK. By the time they faced and beat Sri Lanka, their final tournament matches (including their last game against Australia) had been rendered into friendlies.

While the Proteas scratch their heads trying to figure out who is going to coach the team next and who will replace the likes of JP Duminy, Imran Tahir and Dale Steyn, the SA Emerging team took on USSA and Sri Lanka Emerging in Pretoria.


SportsLIVE managed to catch up with some of the stars of the future Proteas, Thando Ntini and Sinethemba Qeshile (who has been capped internationally for the SA T20 team). They shared their views on their future prospects in the game as the probable next in line and how they deal with those kinds of pressures. 

We also chatted to supreme cricket analyst and Sunday Times journalist Khanyiso Tshwaku about the puzzling Proteas. He shared his encyclopedic knowledge of cricket.

Marc "Striker" Strydom, our man in Egypt, told us what went wrong with Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's tactics that led to defeat to Morocco and put SA in a perilous position at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Take a listen: 

