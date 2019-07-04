SportsLIVE PODCAST | Proteas future & Baxter blunder

The future of local cricket is on the line and some drastic decisions need to be made to turn the pathetic Proteas around and get Cricket SA back on an even keel.

The Proteas lost to major tournament rivals England, India, New Zealand and Pakistan, also not forgetting Bangladesh, in the Cricket World Cup tournament in the UK. By the time they faced and beat Sri Lanka, their final tournament matches (including their last game against Australia) had been rendered into friendlies.

While the Proteas scratch their heads trying to figure out who is going to coach the team next and who will replace the likes of JP Duminy, Imran Tahir and Dale Steyn, the SA Emerging team took on USSA and Sri Lanka Emerging in Pretoria.