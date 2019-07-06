Bafana Bafana need to be as structured as they were in the group stages while also finding a way to hurt Egypt in attack to stand a chance of an upset in Saturday night's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash‚ according to Stuart Baxter.

Many would expect Baxter to continue the conservative tactics seen in the group stage but coach's language has hinted at some surprises in terms of the approach to the game.

The defensive strategy saw South Africa structured but timid while losing 1-0 against Ivory Coast‚ disjointed while beating of Namibia 1-0 and organised but playing far too deep in the second half when they conceded in the 90th minute in the 1-0 loss against Morocco.

In the anger vented at home at the approach‚ it seems to have been lost that this is probably the most structured Bafana to have come to a Nations Cup since the 2000s.