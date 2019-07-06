Morocco coach Herve Renard accepts responsibility for shock defeat

Two-time Africa Cup of Nations winning coach Herve Renard accepted responsibility for Morocco's shock exit and hinted he might quit after one of the pre-tournament favourites were bundled out of the competition.

"I'm responsible for this defeat. I salute Benin for winning. They played according to a specific strategy and it worked while we didn't find solutions," he said after the small west African nation won 4-1 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time at the Al Salam Stadium.

Benin survived a last-gasp stoppage-time penalty missed by Morocco and an extra-time dismissal to create one of the tournament's great upsets in the opening match of the knockout stage on Friday.

"We could have won but we failed. We had great expectations but always had difficulties against those who adopt a defensive approach," the Frenchman said.

"We knew it was going to be a tough match because Benin managed to beat Algeria in the qualifiers. They also managed to draw against teams like Cameroon and Ghana here in the group stage.