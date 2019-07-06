Soccer

Nigeria knock out holders Cameroon in Nations Cup thriller

06 July 2019 - 20:01 By reuters
Nigeria's Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates.
Nigeria's Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates.
Image: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Nigeria ousted holders and bitter rivals Cameroon from the Africa Cup of Nations as they scored twice in three minutes to come from behind and win a thrilling last-16 match 3-2 on Saturday.

Odion Ighalo gave Nigeria a 19th-minute lead but Cameroon hit back with two goals in quick succession before halftime from Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie to take a 2-1 lead.

Ighalo levelled again for Nigeria in the 63rd minute amid suspicions of offside before Alex Iwobi snatched the winner for the jubilant Super Eagles three minutes later.

The win earned Nigeria a quarter-final against hosts Egypt or South Africa who were meeting later on Saturday.

Most read

  1. Shock as Zimbabwe accused of fixing last Afcon group game against DR Congo Soccer
  2. Unimpressed fans lash out at Steven Pienaar after Bafana Twitter comment Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs' latest signings: Who are the new arrivals? Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs announce the arrival of more players at Naturena Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Baxter hints at changing tactics against Egypt in Afcon showdown Soccer

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...

Related articles

  1. Bafana not among the top seeds for 2021 Afcon qualifiers draw Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Baxter hints at changing tactics against Egypt in Afcon showdown Soccer
  3. Bring out the calculators: Bafana Bafana's Afcon permutations explained Soccer
  4. Buhle Mkhwanazi defends embattled Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's tactics Soccer
  5. Squeaky bum time for Bafana: What are SA's permutations at Afcon? Soccer
  6. Zifa threatens to withdraw players from Afcon Soccer
X