Lionel Messi blasts Copa America 'corruption' after red card

Lionel Messi hit out at "corruption and the referees" at the Copa America after he was harshly sent off as Argentina secured third place with a 2-1 victory over Chile on Saturday.

In a niggly and fractious match, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi and Chile captain Gary Medel were given their marching orders eight minutes from half-time after tangling on the goalline.

Television replays of the incident suggested Messi had done little wrong.

"Corruption and the referees are preventing people from enjoying the football and they're ruining it a bit," said the global star.

Messi had already been angered by the refereeing during Argentina's 2-0 semi-final loss against Brazil, claiming the hosts were getting preferential treatment from South American football's governing body CONMEBOL.