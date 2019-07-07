When Bafana Bafana needed a performer with European-based pedigree and class to stand up to the threat of Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Trézéguet‚ Bongani Zungu answered that call in the South Africa's 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) shock of the hosts on Saturday night.

There were so many outstanding performances on the night - as South Africa silenced the 75‚000-crowd at Cairo International Stadium‚ and shocked Africa eliminating the feared hosts - that picking out any one player would seem unfair.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams‚ captain Thulani Hlatshwayo at the back‚ left-back Sifiso Hlanti brutalising Salah‚ Dean Furman returning from injury to be everywhere‚ Percy Tau running like a lion‚ and Thembinkosi Lorch coming in and adding an attacking dimension - and‚ of course‚ scoring the 85th-minute winner.