Mzansi shows Thembinkosi Lorch all the love after historic goal

08 July 2019 - 07:19 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Orlando Pirates' star attacker Thembinkosi Lorch celebrates the goal that gave South Africa a win against Egypt at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday. They face Nigeria in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Thembinkosi Lorch was Mzansi's hero on Saturday, after Bafana Bafana stunned Afcon hosts Egypt in Cairo by beating them 1-0.

Lorch scored the team’s only goal on 85 minutes, his first in the competition.

Bafana Bafana will now face Nigeria in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Lorch, who was crowned PSL Footballer of the Year in May, was the talk of social media, after users called for head coach Stuart Baxter to replace Themba Zwane with him.

This after Zwane picked up two yellow cards against Morocco and was suspended.

Lorch became a household name overnight, with many praising him.

Here is a glimpse of the love the hero received:

