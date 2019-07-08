Mzansi shows Thembinkosi Lorch all the love after historic goal
Thembinkosi Lorch was Mzansi's hero on Saturday, after Bafana Bafana stunned Afcon hosts Egypt in Cairo by beating them 1-0.
Lorch scored the team’s only goal on 85 minutes, his first in the competition.
Bafana Bafana will now face Nigeria in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Lorch, who was crowned PSL Footballer of the Year in May, was the talk of social media, after users called for head coach Stuart Baxter to replace Themba Zwane with him.
This after Zwane picked up two yellow cards against Morocco and was suspended.
Lorch became a household name overnight, with many praising him.
Here is a glimpse of the love the hero received:
Just been reminded that the last TNL Show I presented (Episode 333), a certain Thembinkosi Lorch came to sit on the "Magic Couch" ahead of Afcon....The rest is history!!! ✌🏼🙏🏽🤪@BafanaBafana#MarawaMoments #marawatv #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/TlDTKscu39— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 7, 2019
Woke up this morning thinking "THEMBINKOSI LORCH!!!" 🙏🏾— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 7, 2019
Good Morning South Africa!!!🙌🏾🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦
Thembinkosi Lorch our Moses🔥🔥 #EGYRSA pic.twitter.com/jF8WrGslp3— Quinton (@khulani_93522) July 6, 2019
Thembinkosi Lorch is his name. The direct translation for 'Thembinkosi' is 'Trust in the Lord'.— Lulamile Nyamazana (@LushiSA92) July 6, 2019
This means that Jehova has plans with our lives. It's just that we don't get to see His plan book but only the final product. His exclusion from the starting lineup is an example. pic.twitter.com/9EKcoYKo6g
Thank you Thembinkosi Lorch👏👏👏You've proven the world that you're not just the best inshore but obvious offshores pic.twitter.com/ADyPNAx4Te— Sirwali Mashudu (@ShuduboyNet) July 6, 2019
Since #AFCON2019 began we as Bafana Bafana supporters we been asking and demanding for #ThembinkosiLorch because we believe in him. From Thembikosi Lorch experience in AFCON2019 we can learn that do not disappoint people who believe in you @BafanaBafana @KickOffMagazine— Simukele Mlondi Ngema (@MlondiNgema) July 7, 2019
SA's hero for the day #ThembinkosiLorch 😁 pic.twitter.com/aQJTIPgmTC— 🇿🇦Journalist *Media* PR♥ (@lebosekgwama) July 7, 2019
When it's your time it will be your time...when God and his angels set the date for your success no one can change that date...His timing is perfect #AFCON2019 #ThembinkosiLorch— RuralBlaqSaint (@a_bukwe) July 6, 2019
I stan on you Son of the Soil
A normal South African striker would have missed that one, honestly all thanks to Thembinkosi Lorch. I’m happy man. 🙏🏿😭— Lieutenant.👮🏿 (@MrLefine) July 7, 2019
I will tell my daughter about the night Thembinkosi Lorch made 75 thousand Egyptians cry at the Cairo international stadium🙏🏾.— Tloks (@tlotlo20_) July 6, 2019