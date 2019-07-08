Soccer

SuperSport's in-demand star Teboho Mokoena set for European trials

08 July 2019 - 10:28 By Nick Said
SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena in action.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Teboho Mokoena is set for European trials this month and has opportunities in both Holland and Germany.

A final decision on where he will trial will be made this month.

This has been confirmed to TimesLIVE by SuperSport chief executive Stan Matthews‚ with the club keen not to stand in the way of a European move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

“We have a couple options in Germany and Holland‚ but we will meet with his agent and assess where he will trial.

"But he will trial this month‚” Matthews said.

SuperSport have‚ however‚ ruled out a local move for the Bafana Bafana youngster‚ having already rejected an approach from Mamelodi Sundowns for a player viewed as one of the hottest properties in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Mokoena has been a rising star in the PSL since making his debut in the 2016/17 season and missed just three games for Matsatsantsa last season.

He followed that up with a successful Cosafa Cup campaign‚ during which he captained South Africa in their Plate semifinal against Uganda.

He was in the frame for a place in Stuart Baxter’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad‚ but with such great competition in midfield‚ did not make the final cut.

He is‚ however‚ viewed as a future stalwart of the national team and potential Bafana skipper‚ and it is likely he will be a regular in the next few years if he continues to show the case quality he has in the last 12 months.

The player himself has declared he is ready to test himself on a bigger stage in Europe.

“I am ready for Europe. I was born ready‚" Mokoena previously told TimesLIVE.

"It makes be proud that teams are noticing me for the work that I have been doing."

