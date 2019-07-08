Teboho Mokoena is set for European trials this month and has opportunities in both Holland and Germany.

A final decision on where he will trial will be made this month.

This has been confirmed to TimesLIVE by SuperSport chief executive Stan Matthews‚ with the club keen not to stand in the way of a European move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

“We have a couple options in Germany and Holland‚ but we will meet with his agent and assess where he will trial.

"But he will trial this month‚” Matthews said.