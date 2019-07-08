Twitter wants Stuart Baxter out, even after Bafana Bafana's Afcon win against Egypt

Bafana Bafana may have managed to redeem (kinda) themselves after their unexpected victory against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cairo on Saturday, but the same cannot be said for their coach, Stuart Baxter.

South Africans are taking to Twitter to call for Baxter's removal, for what they perceive as "the team's sabotage". This stems from the exclusion of Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch from the Afcon match on Monday last week, in which Bafana Bafana were defeated by Morocco.

The loss angered many, partly because they felt Percy Tau's efforts could have resulted in a win had Lorch been on the field.

As things stand, tweeps are divided over why Baxter decided to give Lorch a chance to play in Saturday's match. Some attributed this to social media pressure following defeat by Morocco, while others felt it was due to Themba Zwane's suspension.

Apart from Lorch, Baxter had Sibusiso Vilakazi and Lebohang Maboe to choose from as Zwane's replacement.

Here's what Twitter had to say: