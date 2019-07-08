Twitter wants Stuart Baxter out, even after Bafana Bafana's Afcon win against Egypt
Bafana Bafana may have managed to redeem (kinda) themselves after their unexpected victory against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cairo on Saturday, but the same cannot be said for their coach, Stuart Baxter.
South Africans are taking to Twitter to call for Baxter's removal, for what they perceive as "the team's sabotage". This stems from the exclusion of Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch from the Afcon match on Monday last week, in which Bafana Bafana were defeated by Morocco.
The loss angered many, partly because they felt Percy Tau's efforts could have resulted in a win had Lorch been on the field.
As things stand, tweeps are divided over why Baxter decided to give Lorch a chance to play in Saturday's match. Some attributed this to social media pressure following defeat by Morocco, while others felt it was due to Themba Zwane's suspension.
Apart from Lorch, Baxter had Sibusiso Vilakazi and Lebohang Maboe to choose from as Zwane's replacement.
Here's what Twitter had to say:
Stuart Baxter must still vacate his position for almost letting personal vendettas get us knocked out.— Princess of Nkandla (@Sisi_Sasha) July 7, 2019
#BaxterOut Baxter Mabena must still vacate. Last night's win came about, us as fans, made noise about Thembinkosi Lorch's absence and he fielded him and Zwane's suspension helped.— Sipho S'phiwe Ka Majozi (@MAJOZI__MP) July 7, 2019
Akahambe.
#BaxterOut I'm still saying, regardless of the win against Egypt. He must still go, we need a coach who will understand fast pace football and kasi style kind of play.— Constitutional Black. 👨🎓 (@Lipra_LM) July 7, 2019
#BaxterOut One thing our clueless coach must understand is that SA is a football playing country don't care who says what Baxter nearly cost Country, Lorch played because Zwane was suspended not because Baxter saw any good in him.— Nhlanhla Msimango (@m_msimango) July 7, 2019
#BaxterOut he must vele, we the fans can setup a team better, and it’s been proven by last night’s match, this is no a club level competition it’s an entire country, you can’t do as you please. We pay you.— Mr. Moholo (@chrizzymoh) July 7, 2019
Bafana Bafana coach must still get sacked, regardless of how far he gets in the competition. #BaxterOut pic.twitter.com/KRIiKllS7o— Landless_African_Citizen (@Kosabo_Eze) July 7, 2019
Makahambe... he hasn’t done nothing good for the country. He’s so arrogant and stubborn... he must go #BaxterOut— Zenzele Mxolisi Gumbi (@Zenzieh_SA) July 7, 2019
#BaxterOut— Mmonoa_Marvin🙇♂️(Shades) (@MmonoaMarvin) July 7, 2019
We won yesterday, but Baxter still has to go. He's not the right man to lead us.
If it wasn't the pressure from social Media, #Lorch wouldn't have played.
Baxter plays his favourites players and they do nothing on the pitch...#BaxterOut #BaxterOut #BaxterOut
I fully support the #BaxterOut Momevent. I am not saying he is a bad coach. I just dont want him to coach the National Team and/or Orlando Pirates pic.twitter.com/BfQNxhj7LC— #MaNqontsi-nqontsi♥️ (@Nqontsonqa) July 7, 2019