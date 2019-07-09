Soccer

Neymar can leave PSG if we get an offer, says sporting director Leonardo

09 July 2019 - 12:27 By Reuters
Brazil's Neymar in the stands before the match against Brazil in the Copa America semifinal at Mineiro Stadium in Belo Horizonte on July 2 2019.
Brazil's Neymar in the stands before the match against Brazil in the Copa America semifinal at Mineiro Stadium in Belo Horizonte on July 2 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

Paris St Germain sporting director Leonardo says Neymar is free to leave the French champions but there have been no offers for him and only "superficial" talks with his former club Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward joined PSG from Barcelona on a five-year deal for a world record transfer fee of $249m in 2017.

"Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everyone," Leonardo told the club's website.

"But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy him or at what price. All this is not done in a day, that's for sure," Leonardo told.

"It's clear to everyone (that he wants to leave), but in football, you say one thing today and tomorrow another ... It's amazing but it's like that. We talked with his entourage too. Everyone knows everything.

"The position is clear for all participants. But one thing is concrete today: he still has three years of contract with us and since we have not received an offer, we cannot discuss anything."

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu said last week that Neymar wanted to return to Spain but that PSG were reluctant to sell him.

Shape-up or ship-out: Neymar in question as PSG chief blasts club's 'celebrity behaviour'

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned Neymar and his other highly-paid stars on Sunday that they must shape-up or ship-out, ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Neymar on rape charge: 'The truth comes out sooner or later'

Neymar has denied the charges.
Sport
3 weeks ago

"We have not received any offers," Leonardo added. "But we have had, it's true, very superficial contacts (with Barcelona). They said they wanted to buy but we were not sellers.

"He's (Bartomeu) the one saying it... But we did not see that Barcelona was really in a buyer position."

Paris St Germain said on Monday they would take action against the Brazilian forward after he failed to report for training. 

Most read

  1. Bafana Bafana beat Egypt 1-0 and shock Africa Soccer
  2. Lebo Mothiba's constantly tucked-in shirt becomes a talking point in Egypt Soccer
  3. Mzansi shows Thembinkosi Lorch all the love after historic goal Soccer
  4. 'Our gameplan was to stop Egypt from giving the ball to Trezeguet and Salah‚' ... Soccer
  5. Shock as Zimbabwe accused of fixing last Afcon group game against DR Congo Soccer

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes

Related articles

  1. PSL ready to allow betting sponsorships Soccer
  2. Donald Trump praises US on World Cup success after row with team captain Soccer
  3. SuperSport's in-demand star Teboho Mokoena set for European trials Soccer
  4. 'I thought it wasn't a goal‚' says Bafana's goal hero Thembinkosi Lorch Soccer
  5. Tunisia win on penalties to end 54-year dominance by Ghana Soccer
  6. Tanzania fire coach after Africa Cup of Nations exit Soccer
  7. Stuart Baxter explains the tactics Bafana used to stifle the life out of Egypt Soccer
  8. 'Our gameplan was to stop Egypt from giving the ball to Trezeguet and Salah‚' ... Soccer
X