Neymar can leave PSG if we get an offer, says sporting director Leonardo

Paris St Germain sporting director Leonardo says Neymar is free to leave the French champions but there have been no offers for him and only "superficial" talks with his former club Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward joined PSG from Barcelona on a five-year deal for a world record transfer fee of $249m in 2017.

"Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everyone," Leonardo told the club's website.

"But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy him or at what price. All this is not done in a day, that's for sure," Leonardo told.