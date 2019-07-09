Soccer

Tanzania fire coach after Africa Cup of Nations exit

09 July 2019 - 10:59 By Reuters
Emmanuel Amunike joined the Tarifa Stars in August 2018 and qualified Tanzania for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 39 years.
Emmanuel Amunike joined the Tarifa Stars in August 2018 and qualified Tanzania for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 39 years.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Tanzania have fired their national team coach Emmanuel Amunike after they failed to win a game at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and exited at the group stage.

Amunike took over last August and helped them qualify for the finals for the first time in 39 years.

"Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the coach of the national team, the Tarifa Stars, Emmanuel Amunike, have jointly agreed to terminate our contract," the TFF said in a statement on their website.

"Interim coaches will be announced later after an emergency executive committee."

Tanzania lost to Algeria, Kenya and Senegal in Group C in Egypt, scoring just two goals while conceding eight.

Their 3-2 defeat to northern neighbours Kenya was particularly disappointing as they gave up the lead twice.

Following that loss, Amunike said the team needed exposure to stronger competition and that players needed to be in more competitive leagues for them to develop.

Why Jay-Jay Okocha fears Bafana Bafana's Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch

Retired Nigeria ace Jay-Jay Okocha has disclosed his admiration for trending Bafana Bafana attacker Thembinkosi Lorch.
Sport
1 hour ago

Only three members of the squad are based in Europe — Blackpool’s Adi Yussuf, Racing Genk’s Mbwana Samatta and Faridi Mussa, who plays in the lower tier of the Spanish league.

The squad also had 14 members plying their trade in the domestic league.

Most read

  1. Bafana Bafana beat Egypt 1-0 and shock Africa Soccer
  2. Lebo Mothiba's constantly tucked-in shirt becomes a talking point in Egypt Soccer
  3. Mzansi shows Thembinkosi Lorch all the love after historic goal Soccer
  4. 'Our gameplan was to stop Egypt from giving the ball to Trezeguet and Salah‚' ... Soccer
  5. Shock as Zimbabwe accused of fixing last Afcon group game against DR Congo Soccer

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes

Related articles

  1. PSL ready to allow betting sponsorships Soccer
  2. Donald Trump praises US on World Cup success after row with team captain Soccer
  3. SuperSport's in-demand star Teboho Mokoena set for European trials Soccer
  4. 'I thought it wasn't a goal‚' says Bafana's goal hero Thembinkosi Lorch Soccer
  5. Stuart Baxter explains the tactics Bafana used to stifle the life out of Egypt Soccer
  6. 'Our gameplan was to stop Egypt from giving the ball to Trezeguet and Salah‚' ... Soccer
  7. Lebo Mothiba's constantly tucked-in shirt becomes a talking point in Egypt Soccer
  8. Itumeleng Khune laments 'lack of support' after Bafana's Afcon win against Egypt Soccer
X