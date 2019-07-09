Tanzania fire coach after Africa Cup of Nations exit

Tanzania have fired their national team coach Emmanuel Amunike after they failed to win a game at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and exited at the group stage.

Amunike took over last August and helped them qualify for the finals for the first time in 39 years.

"Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the coach of the national team, the Tarifa Stars, Emmanuel Amunike, have jointly agreed to terminate our contract," the TFF said in a statement on their website.

"Interim coaches will be announced later after an emergency executive committee."