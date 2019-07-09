Why Jay-Jay Okocha fears Bafana Bafana's Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch

Lorch is the talk of the town after netting a solitary strike that sent the hosts, Egypt, packing, inspiring Bafana to the last-eight at the weekend.

On the other hand, Nigeria earned their berth in the quarterfinals through beating defending champions Cameroon 3-2 in the last-16 earlier on Saturday.

As much as he speaks fondly of Lorch, Okocha is aware that Bafana still have another threat in Percy Tau. The 45-year-old legend expects Lorch and Tau to carry the hopes of SA together going forward.

"Of course, we have to respect the opponents' key players. Especially those who are having a good tournament, I mean it's obvious that in the Bafana Bafana squad the threat was just Tau until Lorch was introduced," Okocha said.