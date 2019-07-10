Afcon moment of truth: Key battles to watch in Bafana vs Nigeria showdown

Bafana Bafana should be oozing confidence as they prepare to face Nigeria in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday‚ but there are plenty of dangermen in the opposition.

Bafana got a deserved 2-0 win and a fortuitous 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles in the qualifiers for the tournament‚ so will know their opponents well and have plans in place to combat them.

As with the last round‚ where Sifiso Hlanti nullified Egypt’s dangerman Mohamed Salah‚ winning the personal duels on the pitch will be hugely important.

TimesLIVE looks at three battles that could be key to victory.