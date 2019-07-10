Reactions to Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria match has tweeps ready for action
It's the battle of the two nations on Twitter as many convey messages of support for their favourite teams while warning their opponents to watch out.
With just a few hours left until Nigeria and Bafana Bafana battle each other at Cairo International Stadium in Egypt, predictions on which team will advance to the semi-finals of the Afcon 2019 continue to flood Twitter.
#NGARSA has been dominating Twitter from as early as Tuesday evening, well into Wednesday morning.
Are you team RSA or Nigeria? Here are the reactions and predictions:
RSA
I cheer for the #BafanaBafana in the #TotalAFCON2019 against Nigeria 🇳🇬! Go South Africa! #NGARSA #FootballTogether0— Themba (@ThembaNetswinga) July 10, 2019
#NGARSA— Mfundo Sibeko (@MfundoSibeko6) July 10, 2019
Nigeria claims we won Afcon 96 bcos they were not a part of it, tonight we settle the matter once and for all. Got them Bafana barona.
Bafana Bafana really gave their all in the previous game, hopefully they'll continue where they left of against Nigeria tonight. #NGARSA— TshepisoR (@Large_Skipper) July 10, 2019
#NGARSA South Africa we have done this before, let's do it again. Best wishes to the great Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/uc5cYiXuEH— Ben Shabangu (@shabangu1) July 10, 2019
Bafana Badana show no respect for Nigeria,You can do it. 100% behind You....!! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGARSA— Sylvester Phalanndwa 🇿🇦 (@Shuduorbet) July 10, 2019
Nigeria
I congratulate the Super Eagles today over their victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa today. #NGARSA #TotalAFCON2019— Efelosophy 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 (@efe_okposio) July 10, 2019
South Africans for real this time. The Pharoahs are depending on us to correct their mistake, go super eagles🇳🇬🦅 expect no miracles tonight SA🙅♂️#NGARSA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/vZgM3W6tZR— Chidi (@Chi_don34) July 10, 2019
I cheer for the #SuperEagles in the #TotalAFCON2019 against South Africa 🇿🇦! Go Nigeria! #NGARSA #FootballTogether— Tolu teaonkeys Elubode (@tolu_piano) July 10, 2019
