Soccer

Reactions to Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria match has tweeps ready for action

10 July 2019 - 10:53 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bafana Bafana will play against Nigeria in Egypt this evening.
Image: TWITTER/BAFANA BAFANA

It's the battle of the two nations on Twitter as many convey messages of support for their favourite teams while warning their opponents to watch out.

With just a few hours left until Nigeria and Bafana Bafana battle each other at Cairo International Stadium in Egypt, predictions on which team will advance to the semi-finals of the Afcon 2019 continue to flood Twitter.

#NGARSA has been dominating Twitter from as early as Tuesday evening, well into Wednesday morning.

Are you team RSA or Nigeria? Here are the reactions and predictions:

RSA

Nigeria

