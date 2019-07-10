Soccer

Senegal beat Benin to reach Afcon semi-finals for the first time in 13 years

10 July 2019 - 20:12 By Reuters
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates after the Lions of Teranga beat Benin 1-0 at 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on July 10 2019 to advance to the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye scored 20 minutes from time to take them through as expected to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semi-finals but their 1-0 victory over minnows Benin was a largely laboured affair.

Gana Gueye’s goal was one of the few highlights at Cairo’s 30 June Stadium with the midfielder setting up the move and then finishing much to the relief to Africa’s top-ranked team as they struggled to break down their determined opponents.

Gana Gueye, who had possession just outside the centre circle, passed the ball directly forward to Sadio Mane and then sprinted upfield to virtually steal the ball off his team mate and tuck away a neat finish.

Senegal must wait until Thursday to find out whether they meet either Madagascar or Tunisia in Sunday's semi-final. 

