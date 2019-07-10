Sundowns coach Mosimane unveils new Uruguay striker while Pirates also reveal latest signing

Mosimane also has tough decisions to make during the transfer window as players like George Lebese‚ Lucky Mohomi‚ Oupa Manyisa and Aubrey Ngoma are wanted by other clubs.

Elsewhere‚ Orlando Pirates continued to be busy on the transfer market with the acquisition of winger Austin Kaunda Muwowo from Zambia Super League (ZSL) side Nkana FC for an undisclosed fee.

Muwowo was on loan at Forest Rangers last season and he was one of the top performers in the ZSL where he banged in ten goals and contributed eight assists for the side that is managed by former Buccaneers midfielder Perry Mutapa.