Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has cautioned his players to keep grounded‚ and remember what a quality team Nigeria are as his side face the Super Eagles in Wednesday night's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at Cairo International Stadium (kickoff 9pm).

It is not often you will see a situation of a coach of South Africa having to caution his side against overconfidence ahead of a clash against nemesis team Nigeria‚ who have held a long‚ easy domination over Bafana.

But Bafana's 1-0 shock of hosts Egypt at Cairo International on Saturday night‚ and the quality of it‚ which has had Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr playing mind games calling South Africa now tournament favourites‚ has made this a match that the Super Eagles will be justifiably wary of.

Nigeria have not beaten South Africa in five matches.

They suffered their first competitive loss against Bafana‚ 2-0 in Uyo in June 2017 in the first qualifier for Egypt 2019‚ and drew 1-1 in Johannesburg.

Baxter was at pains to point out in his pre-match press conference that Bafana need to remember that they have only ever beaten Nigeria once competitively‚ and the three-time champions will be tough opponents.

"One of the really important things is for us to remain very humble‚" the coach said.

"If you look back not so long ago‚ then we wouldn't be overconfident going into a game against Nigeria.

"The Nigerians are still one of the powerhouses on the continent. We've had a very good result on Saturday and the boys played well.