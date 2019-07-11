Bafana Bafana’s forgotten man May Mahlangu will feature in the Uefa Europa League on Thursday‚ one of just a handful of South African players in European club competition this season.

Mahlangu is now with Kazakhstan side Ordabasy‚ where he is playing on loan from Ludogorets Razgrad in Bulgaria.

Ordabasy are at home to Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi in the first qualifying round and will hope to take a sizeable advantage to the away leg in a week’s time.

The Georgians made the play-off round last season before losing to‚ ironically‚ Ludogorets Razgrad.