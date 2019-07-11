Frank Lampard's Chelsea reign begins with draw

New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was pleased with the team's response to his "taxing" pre-season programme following a 1-1 draw at Irish side Bohemians in his first match in charge.

Striker Michy Batshuayi put Uefa Europa League winners Chelsea ahead in the eighth minute before trialist Eric Molloy levelled late on to snatch a draw at Dalymount Park in Dublin.

Lampard, who replaced Maurizio Sarri this month after a season in charge of Championship side Derby County, said the squad's fitness was his main priority ahead of the new season.