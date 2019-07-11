Soccer

From Robert Marawa to Fikile Mbalula: The Bafana Bafana discussion gets heated

11 July 2019 - 13:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bafana Bafana lost 2-1 to Nigeria on Wednesday night.
Image: TWITTER/BAFANA BAFANA

From celebrities to politicians, Nigeria's win against Bafana Bafana on Wednesday received major reactions on social media. While some were graceful and wished The Eagles well, rapper AKA seemed like he was the most hit.

South Africans celebrated Bafana Bafana's progress to the quarterfinals when they won against Afcon hosts Egypt on Saturday, but AKA said a loss to Egypt would have been bearable, unlike the one to Nigeria.

Here are five reactions from the country's well-known personalities:

AKA - It hurts

Fikile Mbalula - 'We are one'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula admits defeat and is all for peace. After all, their win is ours. We are one. 

Somizi - 'Sorry Bafana Bafana, you did your best'

Cassper Nyovest - No fill-up-venue announcement

Robert Marawa - Congrats Nigeria

We attribute Robert Marawa's composure to his understanding of the game. He was the least emotional about Bafana Bafana's loss. 

