Highlands Park head to the Cape looking for bad weather

11 July 2019 - 15:05 By Mark Gleeson
Gauteng-based Highlands Park are in Cape Town for their pre-season training and have already played two friendly matches against Ajax Cape Town and Stellenbosch FC.
Image: Highlands Park/Twitter

A sudden sunny spell in the Cape has brightened the mood for all except Highlands Park‚ who were hoping that the Cape of Storms would live up to its name.

“We wanted cold and rain and harsh winter conditions.

"That’s why we came down here‚” explained owner Larry Brookstone after belatedly joining up with Owen da Gama and his squad to spend the remainder of a week-long camp in the Mother City

Highlands have been training at Ikamva‚ the home of Ajax Cape Town‚ and taking on a several local clubs in friendly scrimmages.

On Wednesday they met Ajax and played four quarters of 30 minutes each for a solid two-hour work out that allowed Da Gama and assistant Allan Freese to run their eye over several potential combinations for the new season.

On Friday‚ they will play Cape Town City and on Sunday take on Cape Umoya United before flying back to Johannesburg.

“The idea to come down here was to struggle a little bit with the cold and rain so that it could test the guys‚ take them out of their comfort zone.

“We’ve had a great camp up to now except for the weather. We wanted it ugly!” Brookstone added

“Jo’burg players really struggle when they go down to Cape Town. They don’t like to play there. I don’t know why that is‚ but it is what makes it a good place to go.”

Highlands also felt the Mother City had enough clubs for them to play training matches against. They started with a victory against National First Division (NFD) newcomers Steenburg United.

Brookstone’s idea seems a popular one.

Orlando Pirates and Chippa United are due to arrive over the weekend and SuperSport United next Tuesday.

What they all miss out on though is the advantage that training at high altitude offers.

“But we will get the benefit of that transition when we go back home‚” he added.

“It’s been great to come to Cape town for team morale and firming up the camaraderie in our squad.”

Highlands had been at the High Performance Centre in Potchefstroom for a week before traveling to Cape Town.

“I believe that your pre-season determines how your season will turn out just like your preparation during the week decides what will happen in the match on the weekend.

"I’m happy we will be well prepared‚” he told TimesLIVE.

