A sudden sunny spell in the Cape has brightened the mood for all except Highlands Park‚ who were hoping that the Cape of Storms would live up to its name.

“We wanted cold and rain and harsh winter conditions.

"That’s why we came down here‚” explained owner Larry Brookstone after belatedly joining up with Owen da Gama and his squad to spend the remainder of a week-long camp in the Mother City

Highlands have been training at Ikamva‚ the home of Ajax Cape Town‚ and taking on a several local clubs in friendly scrimmages.

On Wednesday they met Ajax and played four quarters of 30 minutes each for a solid two-hour work out that allowed Da Gama and assistant Allan Freese to run their eye over several potential combinations for the new season.