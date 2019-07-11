'I will get the best out of Thamsanqa Gabuza,' says SuperSport coach Tembo

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo believes he can get the best out of polarising striker Thamsanqa Gabuza.

Last week, Orlando Pirates announced the transfers of Gabuza and winger Kudakwashe Mahachi to United.

During his five seasons at Pirates, Gabuza divided opinion as a section of the fans criticised him for his wastefulness in front of goal.

Tembo, however, is confident he can turn the 31-year-old into a key player for his team.

"We thought Gabuza would fit in well in terms of our structure. He is one who is not scared of making mistakes and although he sometimes misses chances, he gets into good areas," he said.