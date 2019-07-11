Mosimane to new Uruguayan striker: 'We won’t change our style of play'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says if new Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso adapts quickly to their passing style of play‚ he will be a revelation in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in the coming season.

The 27-year old‚ who joined the Brazilians from Peruvian side Alianza Lima‚ faces the tough task of succeeding where New Zealand striker Jeremy Brockie failed last season.

“I don’t want to say that we are going to play more crosses because of him‚” he said from their pre-season camp in Nelspruit on Thursday.

“We won’t change our style of play‚ he must play the way we play.

"But when you have set-pieces‚ he will help us because we don’t have the height with the likes of Gaston Sirino‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane.”