Nigeria aimed to utilise their physicality to muscle an advantage‚ and their speed up-front to keep Bafana Bafana pinned back‚ goal-scorer William Troost-Ekong said after the Super Eagles' 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal win on Wednesday night.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr's tactics worked for most of the game at Cairo International Stadium.

Nigeria knew that they needed to be physical against more technical‚ skilful Bafana.

They had seen how effective Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's high-pressing gameplan had been shocking hosts Egypt 1-0 in the last-16.

Nigeria aimed to pin South Africa back‚ and they dominated the opening hour‚ including 20-year-old winger Samuel Chukwueze scoring the 26th-minute opener.